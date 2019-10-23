

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have arrested an associate priest in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators say that Jordan Wellington, 37, of Toronto was arrested following the alleged sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl.

Wellington has been charged with sexual exploitation and criminal harassment and repeated communication, police said.

According to police, Wellington is an associate priest at St. John’s Anglican Church-Willowdale, which is located near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police or to reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

No further details have been released regarding the alleged incident.