Premier Doug Ford Ford to make announcement Tuesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Ford is expected to speak alongside Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Neil Lumsden

Both Surma and Ford hinted last week that they may be moving the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s Waterfront.

Ford told reporters that he thought it was a “great idea” to move the science centre to Ontario Place and free up that land for more housing.

Watch Doug Ford's announcement live at 1 p.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca

“But if I told you now my minister of infrastructure would shoot me on the spot. So can you stay tuned to next week?” he added.

The move has been a hotly contested topic for both opposition parties and Toronto mayoral candidates.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Monday that moving the science centre seems like a “Ford family back-of-the-napkin plan,” adding that the centre is more accessible to some residents where it stands now, near Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road.

“I think Ontarians have a right to know whether or not there have been conversations with developers who might stand to benefit from development at the Ontario Science Center's current location,” she said.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser also questioned why the government would move the museum and educational centre, especially considering the province’s Ontario Line is expected to take residents directly to that location.

“We're spending billions of dollars on that,” he said.

He also questioned the development plans for Ontario Place overall, saying the “family-friendly attraction”—which includes a spa, wave pool and restaurants—largely benefits wealthier people.

“The premier is hell bent on development, so much so that he doesn't see the big picture and that there are assets, green assets in this province, that belong to everyone and they should remain that way,” Fraser said.

Mayoral candidate Ana Bailao told reporters a few weeks ago that she would support building 5,000 new homes, including 1,500 affordable homes, where the Ontario Science Centre currently exists. However, in a news release issued Tuesday, she said she hopes the province will consult local community groups.

“I have always believed we need to be building housing near transit, and bring services to residents. We need to be working with local communities to meet their needs.”

Meanwhile, candidate Josh Matlow suggested the city enter into an agreement with the federal government instead and revitalize Ontario Place without moving the science centre.