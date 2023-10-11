Toronto

    • Premier Doug Ford calls for Ontario NDP MPP's resignation over Israel-Gaza statement

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to step down following her comments on the Israel-Gaza war that Jewish groups called abhorrent Tuesday.

    In a statement from the Premier’s Office, Ford said Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama should resign “immediately.”

    “Her views do not represent Ontario. They have no place in the legislature, and they have no place in this province,” Ford wrote on Wednesday.

    Jama’s post to X, formerly Twitter, has remained up since it first drew controversy nearly 24 hours earlier. In it, Jama called for a ceasefire in the area of the conflict and demanded an end to what she described as the apartheid of the Palestinian people.

    Jama did not address the recent surprise Hamas attack on Israel, which the Israeli military said left more than 1,000 people dead.

    Following the post, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called on Jama to take it down and said the statement was not approved by caucus.

    “I have asked that she retract her statement, and state clearly that she decries any violence against both Israeli and Palestinian people and that she agrees with the federal NDP’s stance,” Stiles said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Both the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) have condemned Jama’s remarks and called for her removal from the Ontario NDP caucus.

    Jama has not yet responded publicly to Stiles’ request.

    To that end, Ford said he would do “what Ms. Stiles won’t” and called for her resignation from provincial parliament altogether.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Sarah Jama, 23, a disability justice advocate who has cerebral palsy, poses for a portrait at her home in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

