Precious Achiuwa confirms Toronto Raptors did not extend his contract

Precious Achiuwa is going to let his agent do the talking for him.

The Toronto Raptors failed to extend Achiuwa's contract ahead of Monday's deadline.

That means the 24-year-old forward will head into restricted free agency in the off-season, assuming the Raptors tender him a US$6.28 million qualifying offer.

Achiuwa told reporters that he doesn't want to talk about the extension falling through, instead focusing on Toronto's new season.

The Raptors host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in both teams' season opener.

Guard Malachi Flynn also didn't reach terms with Toronto on Monday, with the Raptors potentially tendering a $5.81 million qualifying offer to him in the off-season.

They join a lengthy list of pending free agents who may leave Toronto next summer, including starters Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby.

Gary Trent Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Thad Young, and Garrett Temple are also set to become free agents.