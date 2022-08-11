Power returning in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton