Portable laptop monitor sales up as more seek second screens

Since the pandemic more employees have been working at home or at least splitting their time between their work and home office.

Desktop computers used to be the most popular for home and office work, but now with people on the go laptops have become much more popular and if you’ve ever wished you could hook up an extra screen to your laptop, now it's easy to do.

Emily Bishop said with her job she is constantly on the move and a second screen helps her get more work done.

“It's not uncommon for me to be working from multiple spots in a single day, from my couch to my co-working space to a coffee shop,” said Bishop who added, “I just need a second monitor sometimes that isn't super heavy and too much to carry when I have to walk a mile from my apartment to my work.”

A lightweight portable monitor could make life a lot easier as they let you work in several windows at once or mirror what’s on your screen for a group presentation.

Most portable monitors are also powered by a cord connected to your laptop, so no need to plug them into a wall.

Some even let you add touchscreen and stylus capabilities to a laptop that lacks those features.

Researchers at Consumer Reports just reviewed six 15.6-inch models of portable monitors.

“While they often don’t match the display quality of a laptop, they can still be very useful,” said Chris Raymond with Consumer Reports.

Although some can be pricey, costing more than $400, researchers found a few models in the lower end of the price range you might want to consider.

They liked the Lepow Z1-Gamut. It’s thin, light and connects quickly and easily to your laptop and several other devices and its display is on par with more expensive models and sells for $160.

“If you prefer a touch screen, the model from Viewsonic is one of the least expensive options out there,” said Raymond.

The Viewsonic TD1655 sells for $360 and comes with a stylus and its touchscreen is responsive and works well, but check for compatibility as it won’t work with all windows laptops.

“Finally, if you’re on a tight budget, but still need more screen space, consider our budget pick from KYY,” said Raymond.

The KYY portable monitor connects easily to Mac, Windows, Android, iPad, and Nintendo switch devices and while its display isn’t as good as pricier models, it gets the job done at $280.

When buying a portable monitor you'll want to consider what you plan to use it for most. Some are better for work, others may be suited for movies or gaming and you might want to check how heavy they are if you plan to lug it around.