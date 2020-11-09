Advertisement
Port Perry High School evacuated after receiving threat: police
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 4:46PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 9, 2020 4:48PM EST
Police tape file photo-
TORONTO -- Port Perry High School has been evacuated after receiving a threat on Monday afternoon, police say.
Durham police said the school has been evacuated while nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The Durham District School Board said the hold and secure order has delayed student dismissal.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.