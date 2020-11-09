TORONTO -- Port Perry High School has been evacuated after receiving a threat on Monday afternoon, police say.

Durham police said the school has been evacuated while nearby schools were placed in a hold and secure.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Durham District School Board said the hold and secure order has delayed student dismissal.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.