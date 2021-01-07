TORONTO -- After closing most of their locations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Toronto bakery has announced they will be shutting down permanently after 10 years in business.

Prairie Girl Bakery, located near King and Victoria streets in the Financial District, opened in April 2011.

“Since then we have been able to put a smile on thousands of faces with our cupcakes,” the business’ Facebook page said.

There were five Prairie Girl Bakery locations across the city, but four closed in 2020.

“Unfortunately due to the hardships that have come with COVID-19 we have had to scale back location-wise to just our flagship store at Victoria Street,” the Facebook page said.

But soon after, the business announced that it would be closing permanently.

“We are sorry to be sharing the news that Prairie Girl Bakery has permanently closed as of today, January 5, 2021,” they said in a social media post. “Thank you to our wonderful customers for the past 10 years of support.”

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to say they are sad and disappointed in the closure.

“This is such sad news,” one user said. “Your cupcakes were delicious and your staff was so lovely.”

I am one sad prairie girl. Let this be a lesson: eat more cupcakes. pic.twitter.com/OJxGGUYaje — dawna dingwall (@d2thepowerof2) January 6, 2021

“For every event we had at the office, your team was there for us,” another person said. “You celebrated every event right along with us in the most stylish way. I really hope to see your business come back, in whatever form, so your loyal loving fans can still support you.”