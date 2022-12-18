Popular holiday trains in GTA unexpectedly cancelled. This is why
The North Pole Light UP Express and Santa Express Train Rides in the York-Durham region have been postponed until further notice due to mechanical problems with the trains.
The York-Durham Heritage Railway (YDHR), which is well known for its themed rides and runs both events, made the announcement Dec. 9. The non-profit organization said train rides aren’t expected to resume until the New Year.
John Graham Perks, president and CEO of YDHR, told CTV News Toronto that he thought it would have been an easy fix, but one of the unions is on strike.
The Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 183 – a union representing more than 66,000 construction workers in the GTA, including railroad workers – announced some of its workers would go on strike on Dec. 9 after rejecting the Railroads Agreement. As of Friday, the union reached a settlement, and a ratification vote will be held Sunday afternoon.
“We were hoping that it would be an overnight problem, which has now turned into a 10-day delayed problem,” Perks said, adding YDHR understands that families and children are upset to be missing the holiday rides, but cannot offer refunds as compensation.
He said the railway is still recovering from the aftermath of the forced closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery from the Uxbridge tornado in May. He adds the YDHR is a non-profit, registered charitable organization.
“When you purchase a ticket on our website, under the terms and conditions, it's considered an unreceipted donation because part of that ticket goes towards helping the nonprofit railway preserve its heritage equipment,” Perks said.
While customers won’t be getting the cost of their tickets back, YDHR is giving a credit towards a train ride of their choice in 2023, a free ticket to its Easter Festival and Easter Bunny Express in the spring, and a walkthrough of their grounds this weekend, which are decorated with thousands of Christmas lights and some of the largest nutcrackers in the country, he said.
“We’re so sorry that this has happened. I’m a father with two small kids, and my kids love riding the train at Christmas time and seeing Santa,” Perks said.
“We didn’t expect this to happen, but we’re doing everything we can to make it up to you.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Rise of respiratory illnesses prompt further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise of respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed
After Argentina claimed the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the association confirmed the winners for several individual awards, including the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. CTVNews.ca has the breakdown.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Montreal
-
Studying for a better future: Meet the Montreal students devoted to the climate cause
As the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal winds to a close, CTV News is sharing the perspectives of four local students confronting the issue from the inside out. And these students had a message for conference attendees: talk is cheap. It’s time for real, fast, concrete solutions.
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Wall collapses, exposes entire apartment in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood
The tenant at an apartment building on St-Dominique St. in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood will be living elsewhere for the holidays after the entire wall of the building they were in collapsed.
London
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
Will London, Ont. see a white Christmas this year?
With one week left to go until Santa Claus himself stops in the Forest City, many Londoners are probably wondering whether they’ll see a white Christmas this year. Here's what Environment Canada meteorologists have to say.
-
Local Christmas display dazzling viewers, fundraising for charity
As the clock turns to 5:30 p.m., the switches get turned on at the Vanleeuwen home in Ilderton, Ont. to reveal a Christmas display of epic proportions. Inspired by his childhood, Jeff Vanleeuwen has spent a decade perfecting the holiday light show.
Kitchener
-
Truck thefts, senior citizen charged with stunt driving and a new hybrid shelter: Top stories of the week
From truck thefts prompting concerns to the Region of Waterloo announcing the location of its first hybrid shelter, here are the top stories of the week from CTV News Kitchener.
-
Multiple drivers charged with impaired driving in Elmira
Waterloo regional police nabbed several impaired drivers last night during a Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign in Elmira.
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
Northern Ontario
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, North Bay Police Service has identified the 33-year-old murder victim from Saturday morning.
-
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warns of trending scams this holiday season
With the holiday season upon us, scammers and fraudsters appear to be ramping up their efforts to try to fool vulnerable people and take their money.
Ottawa
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Ottawa LRT to reopen after mechanical failure
Ottawa’s light rail transit line was expected to fully reopen Sunday afternoon after a mechanical failure forced a section to close late Saturday night.
-
Rise of respiratory illnesses prompt further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise of respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Windsor
-
Woman arrested for breaking into same apartment twice: Chatham-Kent police
A woman from Wallaceburg has been charged after allegedly breaking into the same vacant apartment twice over two consecutive days, Chatham-Kent police said.
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Former resident at 1616 Ouellette gets new home, thankful for community support
It’s been a long month for displaced residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue. The apartment building was evacuated on Nov. 22 by the city after the boiler failed and the building’s power, heat and life safety systems were not fit for occupancy. But on Friday, the city’s order was lifted, and while some residents have moved on, some 50 residents were welcomed back into the building.
Barrie
-
Crash in Bracebridge sends snowmobiler to hospital in critical condition
A snowmobiler has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition after a crash with a parked vehicle on Saturday in Bracebridge.
-
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Atlantic
-
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
-
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
-
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
Calgary
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Poor highway conditions continue across central Alberta as extreme cold sets in
The RCMP continued to warn motorists about poor highway driving conditions across central Alberta Sunday as blowing snow and bitter cold created challenging road conditions in and outside Calgary.
-
Extreme cold forces cancellation of outdoor activities at Heritage Park's Once Upon a Christmas
Heritage Park's final weekend of Once Upon a Christmas was forced to downsize Sunday due to the extreme cold.
Winnipeg
-
How a Winnipeg costume designer gave Santa Claus a new twist in Hollywood
A Winnipeg costume designer's work is turning heads in Hollywood, with her Manitoba-made creations hitting the big screen.
-
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Vancouver
-
Flight delays, traffic troubles as snowfall blankets B.C.'s South Coast
The second major snowstorm of the season on B.C.'s South Coast caused more trouble on the roads and highways Sunday morning.
-
Highway closure possible on North Shore as crews work to clear spun-out vehicles
Drivers on the North Shore are being warned of a potential highway closure and urged to stay off the roads if possible as snow blankets the South Coast Sunday.
-
3 charged in Prince George cocaine trafficking investigation still at large, police say
Three men have been charged in a Prince George drug trafficking investigation led by B.C.'s anti-gang police task force.
Edmonton
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Autistic children get to enjoy a sensory-friendly holiday exhibit
Children on the autism spectrum or with physical disabilities and their families got the chance to experience the Glow festival of lights on Saturday.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.