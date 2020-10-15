TORONTO -- A popular fitness chain is asking residents of Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots not to travel to other jurisdictions for a workout following the closure of fitness facilities in Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa.

On Saturday, the provincial government moved the three regions into a modified version of Stage 2, closing indoor dining rooms, movie theatres, and gyms for the next 28 days.

Over the past few days, residents of GTA municipalities not currently under additional restrictions say they have seen a surge in traffic at local gyms from people who are travelling from outside the area.

Earlier this week, a video posted on Twitter showed a line of people wrapped around an LA Fitness location in Milton and one guest, who had travelled from Brampton, told CTV News Toronto that they didn’t see any issue crossing over into another region.

“I think if you follow all the guidelines, wear a mask, it shouldn't be too bad,” he said.

LA Fitness has now issued a notice to members, urging people from the three regions not to travel to other gyms to workout.

“To be clear, if you reside in a ‘hot spot’ region, we must ask that you not travel to visit LA Fitness clubs in regions outside your own during the temporary closure. Let’s all work together to promote health and safety during this public health crisis,” the statement read.

“LA Fitness has already frozen the membership status for all members located in these higher transmission areas. This means you will not be billed during the time of this closure, your membership is inactive and you should not be using LA Fitness clubs.”

On Wednesday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, said the province is currently reviewing restrictions surrounding gyms in the wake of a recent outbreak at a spin studio in Hamilton.

Officials confirm that 69 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a SPINCO location on James Street.

“When it first came to my attention … I made recommendations that the public health measures team reconsider the guidelines for spin cycle places and other kinds of gyms,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“Because… even though they follow guidelines there was obviously significant transmission so I think we do need to review the guidelines, and that's in process.”

-With files from Phil Tsekouras and Miriam Katawazi