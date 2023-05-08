Poll shows Olivia Chow leading mayoral race, nearly a third of Torontonians still undecided
Olivia Chow still leads the pack of Toronto mayoral hopefuls, according to a new poll released Monday.
Of the 1,257 people surveyed by Liaison Strategies, 18 per cent said they would vote for Chow, while candidates Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders each garnered 11 per cent of the vote.
Undecided voters account for 32 per cent of all those surveyed between May 5 and 6, according to Liaison, which they called a “new low” and a drop from the previously reported 19 per cent.
Meanwhile, Brad Bradford holds eight per cent of the vote, followed by Mitzie Hunter at seven per cent, and Ana Bailao at six per cent.
Chow’s lead moves to 27 per cent amongst decided voters, and Matlow and Saunders remain in second place with 16 per cent a piece.
The poll, which was conducted by interactive voice response, has a margin of error of 2.76 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
“There is still a lot of campaigning still to go and debates have not yet begun but so far the trend line has been positive for Chow's campaign,” Liaison Strategies principal David Valentin said in a news release. “With turnout a question mark and so many candidates in the race it's very possible Toronto's next mayor will be elected with a relatively small number of votes."
On Friday, Mainstreet Research published a poll which also placed Olivia Chow in the top spot at 22 per cent of the vote, followed by Ana Bailao and Josh Matlow at 11 per cent each.
Voters will head to the polls on June 26.
