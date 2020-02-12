TORONTO -- Veteran newspaper columnist Christie Blatchford, whose fiery polemics framed Canadian news for five decades, has died at 68.

Word of her death sparked an outpouring of online tributes from rival journalists, politicians of all persuasions and other prominent figures who enjoyed her searing wit, even if some had been on the receiving end of it.

Here are some reactions:

Canadian journalism has suffered a great loss today with the passing of Christie Blatchford. My sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow fans. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 12, 2020

So very sad to hear of the loss of Christie Blatchford. She was a terrific reporter, a smart, feisty woman and a razor-sharp wit. I will miss her voice and her perspective on this crazy world. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford was one of a kind and made every newsroom she worked in better. A loss for journalism and a loss to our country. https://t.co/e79l1SH2qV — ���������������� ���������� (@AdrienneBatra) February 12, 2020

Today, we are all mourning the death of Christie Blatchford, a giant in Canadian journalism. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/BFZCSVJqJM — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 12, 2020

A sad day for Canada. Christie Blatchford was an amazing person, journalist and patriot. She made us all better. I’m grateful I had the chance to know her. #RIP @NationalPost ⁦@blatchkiki⁩ https://t.co/jc79cej8wC — Mark Norman, Vice Admiral (Ret’d) (@Comd_RCN_34) February 12, 2020

Great sorrow in Canadian journalism, with the passing of Christie Blatchford. A beautiful writer and fearless critic, she was among the very finest who have practised the craft. We have lost the best we have.https://t.co/9MRow1yYuQ — John Ibbitson (@JohnIbbitson) February 12, 2020

For women like me who cover security and defence didn’t just blaze a trail, she burned the foliage down and paved one. Thank you Christie. You will be so missed. — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford was unsentimental. She scoffed at the schmaltzy way Jack Layton was mourned, mere hours after he died. I remember her as a person who worked hard to tell the truth as she saw it. She served her readers well, helped some people she wrote about, and hurt others. — Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) February 12, 2020

There was but one Christie Blatchford. One hell of a journalist, suffered no BS, had the kindest of hearts, and swore like a sailor. At an all-time restaurant table of traveling CDN sports writers, she sat at the head. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 12, 2020

Ah, shit. Christie Blatchford wasn't always right (who is?) but she was an incredible reporter and she was tenacious as all hell. https://t.co/MwzgXSgOlr — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) February 12, 2020

A trailblazer since we met at Ryerson as journalism students, Christie Blatchford was an inspirational and profoundly important writer of legal, political, military and human stories. There was no equal in Canadian journalism. https://t.co/5fELKCiXFI — Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford was an inspiring woman, a fantastic journalist, and a true friend to Canadian Armed Forces members. Her knowledge, perspective and sense of humour will be deeply missed. Sincerest condolences. — Jody Thomas (@DMDND_SMMDN) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford was an exceptional journalist. Years ago I hosted a reading of Fifteen Days, her award-winning book on the Afghanistan War. Her love for our soldiers & our country leaped off the pages. RIP. https://t.co/S0MsWR6iZV — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 12, 2020