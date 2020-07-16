TORONTO -- Toronto police are warning residents about a scam targeting people who use taxis in the city.

Police said that it has been reported that some people who are waving down taxi cabs and requesting a ride are being scammed.

Investigators warned that once the person arrives at their destination, they are asked to pay using a debit card. The driver claims to not have change or accept credit card payments.

Police said the driver then provides the victim with a debit card machine and during the transaction the driver allegedly switches the victim’s card with another debit card.

In order to not fall for the fraud, police advise people to keep their cards with them at all times and to not return a debit card machine with your card still inserted.

Police are also asking people to inspect their cards after each transaction to make sure it is their card and has not been switched.