TORONTO
Toronto

Police warn of major delays after crash on DVP leaves woman seriously injured

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share

Toronto police say there are major delays on the Don Valley Parkway near Bayview Avenue following a crash early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP near the Bayview/ Bloor off-ramp at around 5:20 a.m., police said.

One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News