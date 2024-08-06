Police warn of increased taxi scams in area of Toronto; 6 suspects sought

Police are searching for six suspects following increased reports of taxi scams in a certain area of Toronto.

In a release issued Tuesday, the Toronto Police Service said it has received an increase in reports of fraudulent taxi transactions in south Etobicoke.

Police say one suspect reportedly poses as a cab driver, using a vehicle resembling a taxi, and tells another suspect, posing as a customer, that they cannot pay using a debit or credit card.

The release states that an “unsuspecting” victim then offers to assist by paying with their debit card in exchange for cash. The victim enters their PIN number into a modified point of sale terminal, which can record the card’s data. A fraudulent card is returned and the victim is offered cash before leaving, police said.

After the transaction is complete, the suspects are in possession of the victim’s card and PIN number, which have been allegedly used to make a number of fraudulent purchases or withdrawals.

On Tuesday, police released images of a number of suspects in connection with the alleged frauds. They did not specify how many suspects have been identified as part of their investigation.

Police say the suspects have been known to use a blue Honda Civic, a blue Honda Accord, a silver Chevrolet Malibu, and a black Honda Accord as part of the transactions. The vehicle may or may not have a taxi sign affixed to the roof, they said.

Suspects photos provided by police as part of an investigation into taxi scams in the Toronto area (TPS)

Anyone with information, or who believes they have been a victim of a taxi scam, is urged to contact police at 416-808-2200.

Tips to stay safe

In their release, police urged the public against making payments to unknown individuals in exchange for cash.

They also advised residents to avoid leaving their cards unattended inside a point-of-sale terminal at any time. If there is any error code, or the machine seems to be malfunctioning, always remove the card before returning the machine for assistance, they said.

“Inspect your card after each transaction and ensure it is your card [and] cover your fingers when entering your PIN,” the release reads.