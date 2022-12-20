Police to reveal results of joint-forces investigation into organized vehicle crime ring across the GTA

York Regional Police (YRP) are set to reveal the results of a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring Wednesday morning.

‘Project Touchdown’ is a joint-forces investigation, police say, which involved YRP, Durham Regional Police, Halton Regional Police Service, Canadian Border Services Agency, and CP and CN police.

According to police, several members of an organized vehicle theft group are facing multiple charges. Investigators said they have also recovered more than 200 stolen vehicles.

Speakers at the press conference, scheduled for 11 a.m. at YRP headquarters in Aurora, Ont., will include YRP chief Jim Macsween, YRP detective sergeant Pat Smyth, officers from YRP’s auto/cargo theft units, and members of partnering forces.

Funding for the investigation was provided by the government of Ontario and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will live stream the announcement.