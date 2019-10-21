

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police will be providing an update this morning on the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man found inside a vehicle in Etobicoke last month.

On the evening of Sept. 29, Amir Naraine was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of his vehicle at a plaza in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the shooting, Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh said investigators believe Naraine may have been alive when the vehicle was initially abandoned at the plaza and other occupants of the car left the 21-year-old victim to die.

The vehicle Naraine was found in was not parked correctly, according to police, and whoever dumped the vehicle appeared to be “in a rush,” Singh said.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Investigators will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters this morning.

Police say they will provide a “security footage update” and Singh will be on hand to release further details about the investigation.