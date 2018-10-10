

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be providing an update this morning on a drive-by shooting in Rexdale that left a 33-year-old father dead.

Andre Phoenix was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road on the night of Aug. 15.

At the time, police said he was walking to get pizza in the plaza when he was shot.

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a light-coloured, four-door car. It was last seen heading westbound on John Garland Boulevard.

Det. Jeffery Tavares will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters today at 10:30 a.m.