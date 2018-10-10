Police to provide update on fatal drive-by shooting in Rexdale
Police have released a photo of a Andre Phoenix, 33, who was gunned down in Rexdale on Aug. 15. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 6:58AM EDT
Police will be providing an update this morning on a drive-by shooting in Rexdale that left a 33-year-old father dead.
Andre Phoenix was gunned down in the parking lot of a plaza near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road on the night of Aug. 15.
At the time, police said he was walking to get pizza in the plaza when he was shot.
Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting.
The suspect vehicle has been described as a light-coloured, four-door car. It was last seen heading westbound on John Garland Boulevard.
Det. Jeffery Tavares will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters today at 10:30 a.m.