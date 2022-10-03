Police set to reveal new information on Toronto man’s remains found in Uxbridge pond

Police are set to provide new information on a Toronto man’s remains found in a hockey bag floating in a pond last spring.

On May 10, Durham Region Police Service (DRPS) were called to a rural area of Uxbridge, near Uxbridge Concession Road 6 and Allbright Road, after a local resident found human remains.

Ontario Forensic Pathology Services confirmed the remains are those of 32-year-old Ariel Kaplan, of Toronto.

Kaplan was reported missing in August 2021, police said.

Months earlier, in May 2021, he was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 for his alleged involvement in the theft of a tractor-trailer that was carrying nearly $250,000 worth of juice bottles and washing machines.

Det. Sgt. Doris Carriere, of DRPS’s major crime homicide unit, will be holding a news conference to provide more information on the investigation and making a public appeal for witnesses at their Whitby headquarters Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Durham police’s homicide unit is working in conjunction with the Toronto police’s homicide and missing persons units on this investigation.

A live stream of this news conference will be availible on CTVNewsToronto.ca.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Abby O'Brien.