

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man is facing dozens of charges after the seizure of nearly 200 stolen computers that were allegedly being sold out of a storefront in Etobicoke.

Police say that members of the 14 Division Major Crime Unit seized 190 stolen Apple Mac computers and $32,640 in cash during the execution of search warrants at a store on Islington Avenue near Albion Road and a residence near Islington Avenue and Highway 401.

They say that 42 of the computers have since been returned to their rightful owners, many of whom were students.

A suspect, identified as Fahad Mohammed, is charged with 42 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police say that their investigation into the computer thefts is ongoing.