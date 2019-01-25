

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Three men face numerous charges after they were allegedly found with cocaine, marijuana and pills with a street value of $7.6 million earlier this month in a probe police say involves smuggling drugs in specially-made furniture.

On Jan. 9, after an investigation dubbed “Project Sparta,” that started in the fall of 2018, three homes in the areas of Bathurst Avenue and Follis Avenue, Adelaide and Simcoe streets and Bay and Grosvenor streets were searched, and a large amount of marijuana and cocaine was seized.

Sixty-eight kilograms of cocaine, fifty-five kilograms of marijuana and smaller amounts of crystal meth, ketamine and MDMA were seized by investigators.

Also seized was $343,759 in cash, a money counter and a cocaine press.

Insp. Steve Watts said the drugs were brought to Toronto using at least two Toyota RAV4s containing “trap” hidden compartments, along with a number of custom-built pieces of furniture with compartments secured by magnets.

“You and I are not going to be constructing these on our own from Home Depot,” Watts said of the sophisticated compartments. “These are custom pieces of furniture.”

The drugs had a combined wholesale value of $3.5 million, but more than double that when sold by the gram on the street, Watts said.

“This is a massive amount of product once it is ‘grammed’ down to the street level.”

Watts said his investigators called the investigation “Project Sparta” because one of the three men accused resembles the actor Gerard Butler who starred in the Greek epic warfare film “300.”

“I give my guys some leeway, some ability to think up a name, something that’s non-offensive or derogatory,” Watts said. “In fact it was quite complimentary in my opinion.”

Two men, 34-year-old Hung Nguyen and 20-year-old Nicholas Droege were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both were released on bail and will appear next in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 20.

A third man, 20-year-old Adrian Narayan, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was held in custody and appeared at Old City Hall on Friday.