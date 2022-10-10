Police seek witnesses following shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police are looking to speak with witnesses after a male was seriously injured following a shooting in Oshawa Sunday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., police said, officers were dispatched to Whiskey John’s restaurant at the intersection of King Street West and Thornton Road South for a report of an armed person inside the establishment.

Police said they located one male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

His age has not been released.

Police said that no suspect information is available and investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

As well, anyone with cellphone or dashcam video of the incident is asked to come forward.

Those with information related to the shooting are asked to call Det. Ormonde of the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.