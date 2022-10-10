Police seek witnesses following shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police) Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?

The high prices, the cancelled flights, the booked-up lodging and rental cars. The summer of travel chaos still seems hot and fresh somehow. But it's time to look forward, for there's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton