Police seek to ID suspect accused of exposing himself to two teenagers at Oakville mall

    Photo released by Halton police shows a man being sought in connection with an indecent act investigation in Oakville. Photo released by Halton police shows a man being sought in connection with an indecent act investigation in Oakville.
    Halton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls at a mall in Oakville on Friday.

    The incident happened at a Dollarama store inside Oakville Place mall.

    Police allege the man approached the girls and committed an indecent act. He also allegedly made non-consensual physical contact with them.

    The teenagers were not physically injured, police said.

    On Saturday, police released a photo of the suspect, who is believed to be a white male between 40 and 55 years old, six feet tall with an average build, grey goatee and short hair.

    He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, beige or khaki pants and black shoes.

    Police added that the suspect operated a white F-150 with various items in the rear bed. A photo of the vehicle has also been released.

    Photo released by Halton police shows a Ford F-150 the suspect operated.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

