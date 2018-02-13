Police seek man, 30, wanted for attempted murder in Harwood
Andy Metatawabin, 30, is shown in a Toronto police handout image
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:23AM EST
Toronto police say they are seeking a 30-year-old man in relation to the attempted murder of a man in an apartment building in the city’s Harwood area last month.
Investigators say a 27-year-old male victim was in an apartment in the area of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Another male who was acquainted to him allegedly approached him and slashed his throat with a knife.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he received treatment.
Investigators later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Andy Metatawabin of Toronto.
He is sought on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder and possession of a weapon.
His images were released on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division at 416-808-1200.