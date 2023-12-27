TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police searching for suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted TTC passenger on subway

    Toronto police say this man is wanted for sexual assault. (TPS) Toronto police say this man is wanted for sexual assault. (TPS)

    Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a TTC passenger on a subway train last summer.

    Officers received a call for a sexual assault at Davisville Station on the afternoon of Aug. 17.

    Police said the incident occurred on a northbound train heading towards Davisville Station. They allege the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted an individual standing in front of him.

    The suspect then got off the train at Finch Station and was last seen walking towards the bus bay, police said.

    On Wednesday, more than four months after the incident, police released images of the suspect, described as a man between 25 and 35 years old with dark brown hair and an unshaven appearance.

    He was last seen wearing a green vest, grey shorts and brown slippers.

    Police said they’re concerned that there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5304 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

