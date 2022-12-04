Police searching for suspect after woman fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station

Peel police are searching for a murder suspect who last last seen running away from a Missisauga gas station.

On Saturday, at about 10:40 p.m., Peel police received a call for a shooting at the Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Rd. at Britannia Road West.

In a tweet, they said they believe the shooting was targeted.

An eyewitness who arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting told CP24 that the victim is an employee of the gas station. CTV News Toronto has contacted Suncor, which owns Petro-Canada, to confirm this detail.

Speaking to the media at the scene late Sunday morning, Insp. Tim Nagtegaal, of Peel Regional Police, said emergency responders provided medical assistance to a 21-year-old woman, who had been shot “multiple times.”

The victim was gunned down outside the gas station store and died of her injuries at the scene, he said.

Nagtegaal, who would not say if the victim worked at the gas station or if she lives in Mississauga, said the “culprit” ran away on foot in an unknown direction. He said at this point police have not confirmed the suspect’s gender, adding they were last seen wearing "all dark clothing."

Police would also not say if the suspect and the victim knew each other, adding investigators would be looking into any background connections.

So far, investigators do not believe a vehicle was involved in this fatal shooting. They also have yet to recover a weapon, Nagtegaal said.

Currently, members of Peel police’s homicide squad along with forensic identification officers are processing the scene.

“We want to make sure we do a thorough job of documenting any evidence,” Nagtegaal said, noting the investigation is in its infancy.

Motorists should note that roads in that immediate area may be impacted as police investigate.

Nagtegaal said several witnesses present at the time of the fatal shooting and is urging anyone with information to contact Peel police at 905-451-1196, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.