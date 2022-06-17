Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home

Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old "intimate partner" of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. today, officers were called to the address near Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

The initial call was for a disturbance, but once on scene police located an adult woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

They're asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Linval Alfonso Ritchie, of Brampton, who is "believed to be involved in this incident."

He is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Investigators said Ritchie is known to be associated with two vehicles: a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer 4 door red with an Ontario licence plate CMLT 713 and a 2006 Audi NAQ 4 Door grey with an Ontario licence plate CLJJ 458.

Linval Alfonso Ritchie, 29, of Brampton, is wanted in connection with a Brampton murder investigation.

Earlier today, Const. Jennifer Dagg told reporters at the scene that they beileve this is an "isolated incident” and asked anyone who was in the area at around 6 a.m. or after to contact Peel police or Crimestoppers.

Dagg said forensic investigators are currently scouring the scene for evidence. She said that Peel police will also be conducting a door-to-door canvas of the areas as they search for possible witnesses.

So far a cause of death has not been released. It is also not known whether the woman was a resident of the home.

“If there were witnesses at the time and if they already left for work, we do request that they contact us,” Dagg said.

Police are urging Richie to get a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with information should contact Peel police at 905-453–2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).