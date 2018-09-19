

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they are looking for a child who allegedly crashed a car in a parking lot in Guelph, Ont.

They say a child, 8 to 10 years old, drove a four-door silver Nissan at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man sat in the passenger seat and a woman in the back filmed the scene.

They say the car crashed into a parked car at a skate park.

They allege one of the adults then took the wheel and fled.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the three occupants of the car.