Police searching for child driver after alleged hit-and-run in Guelph
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 12:09PM EDT
GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they are looking for a child who allegedly crashed a car in a parking lot in Guelph, Ont.
They say a child, 8 to 10 years old, drove a four-door silver Nissan at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man sat in the passenger seat and a woman in the back filmed the scene.
They say the car crashed into a parked car at a skate park.
They allege one of the adults then took the wheel and fled.
Police are hoping the public can help identify the three occupants of the car.