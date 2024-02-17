Police search for woman accused of trying to abduct child in midtown Toronto

Police have released a photo of a woman accused of trying to abduct a child in midtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue just after noon for an assault.

Police have since learned that a woman allegedly followed two people who had their small child in a baby carrier backpack and were out walking their dog.

The woman approached them and allegedly attempted to take the child. When one of the adults tried to intervene, the woman assaulted them, police said.

On Saturday evening, police released a description of the suspect, who is believed to be a white woman in her early 50s, five-foot-two with a thin build and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, a pink toque, pink gloves, grey sweatpants, and black boots with white soles.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.