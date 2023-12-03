Police search for suspects, witnesses following Gardiner Expressway hit-and-run

Toronto police are searching for suspects following a hit-and-run on the Gardiner Expressway that left the road closed for several hours on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the call for a collision on the Gardiner Expressway near Park Lawn Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. It is alleged that a red Porsche Cayenne was travelling westbound on the highway and lost control while changing lanes, proceeding to strike a tractor-trailer that was also heading westbound. The trailer then lost control and flipped on its side, blocking all westbound lanes.

Police say the driver of the Porsche abandoned the vehicle and was seen fleeing the area eastbound in the westbound lanes. Police suspect the Porsche may have been racing with another vehicle that did not remain on scene.

The driver of the trailer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with security or dash camera footage of this incident to contact investigators.