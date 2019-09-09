

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera images of a man and woman wanted in connection with a distraction theft investigation in the city’s Financial District.

Police say a woman was having dinner with friends in the area of Bay and Wellington streets on April 8 when someone took her bag, removed personal items, and returned the bag near its original spot.

The suspects, police say, were captured on video surveillance footage taking the bag and stealing the belongings of another person, who did not report the theft.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.