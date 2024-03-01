Police search for suspect who allegedly threw woman to the ground before taking her car in Mississauga
Peel police are searching for a suspect accused of throwing a woman to the ground before stealing her vehicle in Mississauga last month.
The incident happened near Preston Meadow Avenue and Thornwood Drive, in the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East area, on the afternoon of Feb. 8.
Police said a woman stopped her vehicle at a community mailbox, and when she got out, she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He allegedly threw her to the ground and drove away in her car.
Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Meanwhile, officers located the woman’s vehicle abandoned more than one kilometre away near James Austin Drive and Acorn Place.
On Friday, police released a description of the suspect – a South Asian male in his 20s who was last seen wearing a blue coat with his face covered and sunglasses.
Police said the suspect is believed to be linked to two getaway cars – a white Honda Civic with steel rims and apparent damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and a black Honda HR-V. Images of the two vehicles have also been released in an effort to locate the suspect.
Investigators are urging anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian government's top science advisor provides update on official UFO study
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza after chaotic encounter left more than 100 dead
President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney
A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.
First-degree murder charges laid against prospective adoptive parents of boy found dead in Burlington, Ont. home: police
Police say first-degree murder charges have now been laid against the prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy who was found dead at a home in Burlington more than a year ago.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
Renowned beauty brand The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down just over 30 stores across Canada.
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
Why the Royals have become the centre of conspiracy theories
The decision of Prince William to pull out of an important family gathering on Tuesday, and the absence of an explanation, has engulfed the Royal Family in a tidal wave of gossip, speculation and wild conspiracy theories.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Brian Mulroney: The last, and so far only, conservative to taste victory in Quebec
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
-
Quebec gang leader's right-hand man arrested in Portugal: police
The right-hand man of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia, a Quebec gang, has been arrested in Portugal after being on the lam since July 2023, police announced Friday.
-
Jocelyn Thibault stepping down as head of Hockey Quebec
Jocelyn Thibault is stepping down as executive director of Hockey Québec after just two years behind the wheel.
London
-
Two arsons under investigation by London police
The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.
-
McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets
London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.
-
Water main break forces closure of London public school
Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.
Kitchener
-
Three people taken to hospital after head-on collision in North Dumfries
Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers were called to Cedar Creek Road between Edworthy Side Road and Grand Ridge Drive Thursday night around 7:10 p.m.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re looking back at the history of CTV Kitchener this week. Stay tuned as we take a trip down memory lane!
-
One person charged following weapons complaint at Paris school
A 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection to an incident at Paris District High School.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Ottawa
-
Supervised injection services at Sandy Hill community centre suspended due to 'health and safety issue'
The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre says an unspecified "recent health and safety issue" has led to its supervised drug injection services being suspended until further notice.
-
Email threat deemed 'unfounded': Holy Trinity School in Kanata evacuated Friday
Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was evacuated on Friday morning following a threat to the school.
-
State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney
A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.
Windsor
-
City identifies Roseland and other municipal lands for 'housing solutions'
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, council, and administration presented a list of municipal lands owned by the City of Windsor that have been identified to make shovel-ready for residential development.
-
New police unit launched to fight auto theft after 774 incidents in 2023
The Windsor Police Service has announced the launch of a new initiative that aims to reduce auto theft in Windsor and Amherstburg after 774 incidents last year.
-
Alleged traffic light manipulation leads to arrest
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 32-year-old man who allegedly manipulated traffic lights in Wallaceburg.
Barrie
-
Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead
A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Police investigation underway in downtown Bradford
There is a significant police presence in Bradford on Friday afternoon for an investigation.
-
Mariposa Festival announces 2024 lineup
Start planning your trip to the Mariposa Folk Festival, which will return to Tudhope Park in Orillia from July 5 to 7.
Atlantic
-
Electricity cut to shrinking Halifax homeless encampment as temperatures plunge
Halifax officials delivered on a promise Friday to cut electricity to the dozen or so people living in a homeless encampment outside City Hall.
-
Former New Brunswick minister says he won't run in upcoming election
A former minister in New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government announced today he won't be running in the upcoming election.
-
Registry launched for New Brunswickers affected by this week’s heavy rain, flooding
The province of New Brunswick says people can now register property damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding this week.
Calgary
-
'Right place at the right time': Snowmobile guide rescued man buried in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
-
Calgary weather: A second round of winter weather moves into Alberta late Friday
Cleanup continues after Thursday’s intense snowfall which shut down some major highways and brought a rapid return to winter conditions for most of southern Alberta.
-
Man accused of Calgary sex assaults may be getting new lawyer for French trial
A man accused of sexually assaulting seven women from Calgary may be getting a new lawyer after his trial came to a halt a month ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor announces plans to reopen Portage and Main
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Online threat prompts class cancellation at Manitoba high school
An online threat sent to a high school in southern Manitoba on Thursday has resulted in the school being closed Friday.
-
Southern Manitoba in for winter wallop: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
Vancouver
-
IIO finds no grounds for charges against police after 2 teens killed in Burnaby crash
British Columbia's police oversight agency has found no reasonable grounds for charges against Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers after two teenagers were killed and two other people were injured in a 2022 crash in Burnaby.
-
$9.3M Whistler condo sale breaks real estate record, company says
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
-
Affectionate cat who hates eating alone recovering from leg amputation after being found in Burnaby: SPCA
A stray cat who loves affection and dining with others will soon be up for adoption after recovering from significant emergency surgery, the BC SPCA says.
Edmonton
-
Here are the Edmonton schools Alberta is funding for construction, design
The Alberta government included 13 Edmonton school projects in its 2024 budget.
-
Man wanted for leaving 'threatening' note at southeast Edmonton home Thursday: EPS
Police are hoping security footage helps identify a man accused of committing a hate-motivated crime in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Parking ban for major roads ends Saturday
Edmonton's parking ban on major roads ends Saturday.