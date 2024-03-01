TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for suspect who allegedly threw woman to the ground before taking her car in Mississauga

    Police say photo shows the carjacking suspect standing near the victim’s black vehicle. (Peel Regional Police) Police say photo shows the carjacking suspect standing near the victim’s black vehicle. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    Peel police are searching for a suspect accused of throwing a woman to the ground before stealing her vehicle in Mississauga last month.

    The incident happened near Preston Meadow Avenue and Thornwood Drive, in the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East area, on the afternoon of Feb. 8.

    Police said a woman stopped her vehicle at a community mailbox, and when she got out, she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

    He allegedly threw her to the ground and drove away in her car.

    Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

    Meanwhile, officers located the woman’s vehicle abandoned more than one kilometre away near James Austin Drive and Acorn Place.

    On Friday, police released a description of the suspect – a South Asian male in his 20s who was last seen wearing a blue coat with his face covered and sunglasses.

    Police said the suspect is believed to be linked to two getaway cars – a white Honda Civic with steel rims and apparent damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and a black Honda HR-V. Images of the two vehicles have also been released in an effort to locate the suspect.

    Investigators are urging anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News