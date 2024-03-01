Police search for suspect who allegedly threw woman to the ground before taking her car in Mississauga

Peel police are searching for a suspect accused of throwing a woman to the ground before stealing her vehicle in Mississauga last month.

The incident happened near Preston Meadow Avenue and Thornwood Drive, in the Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East area, on the afternoon of Feb. 8.

Police said a woman stopped her vehicle at a community mailbox, and when she got out, she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

He allegedly threw her to the ground and drove away in her car.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, officers located the woman’s vehicle abandoned more than one kilometre away near James Austin Drive and Acorn Place.

On Friday, police released a description of the suspect – a South Asian male in his 20s who was last seen wearing a blue coat with his face covered and sunglasses.

Police said the suspect is believed to be linked to two getaway cars – a white Honda Civic with steel rims and apparent damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and a black Honda HR-V. Images of the two vehicles have also been released in an effort to locate the suspect.

Investigators are urging anyone with information, including dash cam footage, to contact them at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.