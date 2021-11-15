TORONTO -- Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault last month.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on October 30.

Police say a 23-year-old woman got into a man's vehicle at Bathurst and King streets.

It's alleged the woman was driven to the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area where she was sexually assaulted.

Police say the suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, standing five-feet-five inches tall, with short dark hair parted on one side. He was wearing white Adidas shoes, green camouflage pants and a black jacket.

Police are also searching for a suspect vehicle, described as a white four-door Lexus F-Sport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).