

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy.

Police say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard on Thursday.

In a news release, investigators said a woman was shopping in a department store with her son at the time. The boy was in the toy section of the store and was being followed around by an unknown man.

Police say the boy was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a bluish-grey button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark backpack. He was clean shaven.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.