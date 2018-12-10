

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl who was out walking her dog Sunday afternoon in Courtice, a municipality within Clarington.

The girl was walking along the sidewalk near Prestonvale and Claret roads around 4 p.m. when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The man, police said, exited a vehicle parked on the side of the road and approached the girl. Police said that he tried to speak to her about her dog and then said he also had a dog.

The man allegedly invited the girl to his home to see his dog.

The girl ran away from the man and told her parents about the incident.

Police are describing the suspect as a six-foot-tall white male with a slim build. The man is about 25 years old.

The suspect’s vehicle was a dark-coloured four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.