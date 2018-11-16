

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police said they are searching for a man that has eluded officers for the last two years and is wanted in connection with multiple break-and-enter investigations in the downtown core.

Police said they have received 13 complaints about break-and-enters at businesses in downtown Toronto.

Police said the incidents occurred over a three-year period and that the male suspect is “usually active between May and October.”

The suspect targets businesses that work out of older buildings in the city and gains entry using a crow bar or by forcing the doors open, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect targets businesses that use Apple products.

The suspect has been captured on video “many times”, police said, and is described by investigators as being between six-feet and six-foot-two with a heavy build.

“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “He is agile and stands out due to his size.”

In one of the videos, the suspect is seen entering a building using the front door. He appears to walk quickly around a number of offices before he starts to unplug a number of Macbooks and places them inside a dark-coloured bag. He then leaves the area.

Const. David Hopkinson told CTV News Toronto that police have been trying to identify the suspect for the last two to two-and-a-half years.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.