

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released an image of a man that allegedly broke into a building in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood and used a photocopier to create a printout of his face.

According to police, a man broke into a commercial property near Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue sometime on Friday.

The man ate some food, police said, and then took a photocopy of his face.

The printout was left on the property, investigators said, and police are releasing the image in hopes of identifying the man.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.