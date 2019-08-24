Police search for man accused of breaking into building, making photocopy of his face
A photocopied image of a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation is released by police. (Toronto Police Services)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Toronto police have released an image of a man that allegedly broke into a building in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood and used a photocopier to create a printout of his face.
According to police, a man broke into a commercial property near Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue sometime on Friday.
The man ate some food, police said, and then took a photocopy of his face.
The printout was left on the property, investigators said, and police are releasing the image in hopes of identifying the man.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.