Police search for 4 suspects in connection with fatal downtown Toronto stabbing
Toronto police are searching for four suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., officers said they received a call regarding a stabbing near Queen and Sherbourne streets.
The Toronto Police Service said in a news release that an altercation took place between the victim – identified by officers as Jeffrey Munro – and a group of four men. Munro was stabbed, and the group of men fled from the scene before police arrived.
Munro was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after.
Toronto police share a photograph of Jeffrey Munro, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on March 6. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police Det. Brandon Price told reporters on Monday the preliminary investigation into the incident is pointing towards a targeted attack.
“I have some very early information that there is a possibility they might be acquaintances of each other,” Price said.
“We’re going to sort of further investigate that and determine if that’s accurate or not. But at this point, it doesn’t appear to be a random kind of incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has security footage is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-416-222-TIPS (8477).
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine Declerq
