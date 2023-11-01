Police say no bombs found at 3 Toronto schools evacuated due to threats

Police have given an all-clear to three Toronto schools that were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to bomb threats.

Kipling Collegiate Institute, Lakeshore Collegiate Institute, and Western Technical-Commercial School were cleared out shortly before 2:30 p.m. after receiving the threats.

Police said classes at the three schools, which are located in Etobicoke and High Park North, ended early as officers conducted a sweep out of an abundance of caution.

Just after 5 p.m., police said in an update that no bombs were located.

Meanwhile, students and staff at Nelson High School in Burlington had to also evacuate due to reports of a bomb threat. Halton Regional Police said they were investigating.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Toronto police said they were aware of other reported bomb threats in the province and are in touch with the Ontario Provincial Police.

“At this point, it’s too soon to say if the incidents are connected, but we are investigating,” Toronto police said in a statement, referring to the bomb threats received by school boards and other facilities in eastern and northern Ontario.

OPP said they are looking into the threats that included a demand for payment. They added that no actual devices were found.

As a precaution, many schools and facilities that were targeted had to close while police investigated. OPP said its cybercrime investigations team is engaged.