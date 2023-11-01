TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police say no bombs found at 3 Toronto schools evacuated due to threats

    Police have given an all-clear to three Toronto schools that were evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to bomb threats.

    Kipling Collegiate Institute, Lakeshore Collegiate Institute, and Western Technical-Commercial School were cleared out shortly before 2:30 p.m. after receiving the threats.

    Police said classes at the three schools, which are located in Etobicoke and High Park North, ended early as officers conducted a sweep out of an abundance of caution.

    Just after 5 p.m., police said in an update that no bombs were located.

    Meanwhile, students and staff at Nelson High School in Burlington had to also evacuate due to reports of a bomb threat. Halton Regional Police said they were investigating.

    No injuries were reported in the incidents.

    Toronto police said they were aware of other reported bomb threats in the province and are in touch with the Ontario Provincial Police.

    “At this point, it’s too soon to say if the incidents are connected, but we are investigating,” Toronto police said in a statement, referring to the bomb threats received by school boards and other facilities in eastern and northern Ontario.

    OPP said they are looking into the threats that included a demand for payment. They added that no actual devices were found.

    As a precaution, many schools and facilities that were targeted had to close while police investigated. OPP said its cybercrime investigations team is engaged.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News