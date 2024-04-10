TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police say missing Toronto senior found

    Toronto police
    A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.

    The 76-year-old man was located on Thursday at 4:20 p.m., but police did not say where he was located.

    The man had been missing for more than two days after leaving his home in North York for an afternoon walk on Tuesday. Later that day, he was caught on camera walking in Scarborough.

