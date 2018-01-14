Police respond to scene of fiery crash in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 7:12AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 14, 2018 7:53AM EST
Police were on the scene of a fiery crash in Brampton overnight.
The collision occurred near Goreway Drive and Steeles Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.
Reports from the scene say a van collided with a truck in the area and a fire broke out following the incident.
It is unclear if anyone was taken to hospital for treatment.