TORONTO -- Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a shooting outside of a Hamilton bar early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Sheila’s Place, located near King Street East and East Avenue North, around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to his head.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is in stable condition.

In video released by investigators on Monday, a group of people are seen outside the bar. At one point, a suspect in a white coat appears to get into a disagreement with a man in a dark coat.

At one point, at least one round is fired. The other people outside the bar scatter and two people appear to get into a fist fight.

Police said the suspect then ran from the scene travelling northbound on East Avenue from King Street. He has been described by investigators as a black male between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket, light coloured pants, dark shoes and had a black satchel in his possession.

“Investigators are also seeking witnesses in this matter. At this time, witnesses are not forthcoming with information,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.