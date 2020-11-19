TORONTO -- Police have released a surveillance video in an effort to identify two suspects wanted in a shooting last month in King Township.

On Oct. 29, York Regional Police were called to the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Ballard Drive, in the area of Highway 27 and King Road, around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they initially did not locate a victim but found multiple shell casings. Police said they later identified the target of the shooting after his vehicle, a grey Mercedes, was found unoccupied in a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and King Road.

He was not physically injured, police said.

On Thursday, police released a security camera video, in the hope that the public can identify the suspects.

In the video, two men got out of their vehicle with guns drawn and fired shots at another vehicle that was leaving a driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.