Police release video of suspect after 6 dump trucks set on fire in Vaughan

Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect after several dump trucks were intentionally set on fire in Vaughan on Canada Day.

The incident happened in a parking lot near Highways 27 and 407 just before midnight.

In the minute-long video, a suspect is seen pouring a flammable liquid around a dump truck and then lighting it on fire.

The suspect, who appears to be carrying a jerry can, then runs over to two other dump trucks and repeats the same process.

Members of Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services are later seen arriving at the scene to put out the fires.

York Regional Police said that six dump trucks in an industrial yard were ultimately found damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe this incident is arson.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious in the area is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also want to speak with anyone who has video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident.