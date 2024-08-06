Police release video of carjacking at Newmarket, Ont. gas station
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to the gas station in the area of Mulock Drive East and Harry Walker Parkway at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.
In the surveillance video release by police on Tuesday, the victim is seen filling up their vehicle when the suspect approaches and opens the driver-side door.
The two appear to struggle for a few moments before the driver of another vehicle, who police described as a good Samaritan, pulls in front of the suspect to block his path.
After the two vehicles collide and the victim exits, the suspect reverses quickly, damaging the driver-side door and yanking the gas line, which is still connected. The suspect is then seen fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported, police said.
In a news release issue Tuesday, police said the suspect had “just” been released following a bail hearing on unrelated charges prior to the carjacking.
Police went on to say that later that evening, at approximately 9 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police Officers attended a hit-and-run in the area of Mayfield and Bramalea roads, in Caledon. YRP investigators said that one of the vehicles involved was the same one that was carjacked.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.
“Despite the use of a drone and their Canine Unit, police were unable to locate the suspect,” police said.
Giani Zail Singh Sidhu, 39, of no fixed address, has been identified by police as the suspect. He’s described as male, five-foot-eight, thin, with black medium-length hair and a black beard.
He’s wanted on charges of robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failure to stop after an accident, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to comply with an undertaking.
York Regional Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a carjacking investigation. (Handout)
“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” police said. “Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.”
Sidhu was last seen wearing a powder-blue short-sleeve polo shirt, black athletic pants, navy blue prisoner issued slip-on shoes, and a white or tan bucket hat.
Police are asking anyone with information connected to the investigation to contact the YRP Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
