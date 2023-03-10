Police release sketch of victim found unconscious on Toronto sidewalk in effort to ID him

Toronto police have released a sketch of a young man left injured and unconscious on a sidewalk in Etobicoke earlier this week as efforts continue to identify him.

The composite sketch, done by a forensic artist with the Ontario Provincial Police, was published on Friday in a news release.

Police also provided an update on the victim’s condition, saying he remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The male victim, believed to be between 13 and 20 years old, was first discovered in the area of Celestine Drive and The Westway on March 5.

Police said a dark-coloured sedan parked in the area, and two people got out of the vehicle. According to police, the two opened the trunk, removed the victim, and put him on the sidewalk.

The two then got back into their vehicle and drove away.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police have since been trying to identify the victim. On Tuesday, they released an image of a jacket, a black “Trapstar” bubble jacket, similar to the one he was last seen wearing.

He is also described as five-foot-four, 93 pounds, with a medium complexion, short black hair, and clean-shaven. Police said he has a scar above his right eyebrow.

“Investigators are working with the Homicide & Missing Persons Unit and with police services across Ontario and in neighbouring provinces to try and identify the victim,” police said on Friday. “Canvassing is also continuing in search of any evidence that may lead to the identity of the victim, the suspects, or the suspect vehicle.”

Police continue to ask anyone who knows the victim or has information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.