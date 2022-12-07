Police release new video of alleged suspect in murder of 21-year-old gas station attendant
Peel Regional Police have released new surveillance video of the alleged suspect in Saturday's shooting at a Mississauga gas station that left a 21-year-old woman dead.
The video was part of their post on YouTube, providing an update on the Dec. 3 shooting death of Pawanpreet Kaur that occurred at a Petro-Canada gas station near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West shortly after 10:30 p.m.
In the video, an individual believed to be the shooting suspect is seen riding a bicycle in the area minutes before the shooting. Police said the person was biking on Creditview Road, north of Sir Monty's Drive, at around 10 p.m. and again at Camgreen Circle shortly after that. Both locations were metres away from the gas station.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Quebec coalition filing racial profiling complaint against Terrebonne police traffic stop
A Quebec man is planning to file a complaint against Terrebonne police after he says he was racially profiled in late October.
London
-
Deceased identified in fatal Adelaide Metcalfe collision
OPP have identified a 67-year-old man from Mississauga as the victim of a fatal crash involving a transport truck and an SUV in Middlesex County earlier this month.
-
Multi-million dollar blaze destroys Huron County barns
Flames still flicker from an early morning blaze that claimed a trio of barns on a farm near Holmesville, Ont. on Wednesday. 14 cattle and nine chickens perished in the fire, and damages are estimated at between $2 million to $3 million.
-
Entourage Health shuttering Strathroy cultivation facility
Local cannabis producer Entourage Health will be shutting down its Strathroy and Guelph, Ont. cultivation facilities over the coming months, resulting in a loss of 90 jobs, the company recently announced.
Kitchener
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
-
New program at St. Mary’s General Hospital is teaching skills to students living with learning disabilities
Ryan Brown, a Grade 12 student at St. David Catholic Secondary School, lives with an intellectual disability, but that’s not stopping him from learning new skills at a local hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Agnico Eagle touts increased production, northern exploration at Timmins conference
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
-
Driver collided with three police cruisers after hitting spike belt
A 27-year-old driver is facing several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 400 north of Parry Sound, hitting a spike belt and crashing into three police cruisers.
Ottawa
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says
Just one Ottawa restaurant has cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One suspect arrested, one remains outstanding in fatal shooting investigation
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street last week.
-
Windsor ranks lowest out of 41 cities for commuters who walk, bus, bike: census
Out of more than 40 cities across Canada, Windsor is ranked poorest for the size of its commuter population getting to work or school by foot, bus or bicycle.
-
After finding out she’d be losing her job, shopper gets holiday gift of free groceries
Candice Gagnon started the week on the wrong foot. The Amherstburg resident was working at an e-commerce company in Windsor and thought it was her forever job. That dream came to a crashing halt Monday when she received an email explaining the company was closing down for good.
Barrie
-
Commercial truck roll over serves as reminder to tighten lug nuts, OPP says
A driver on Highway 400 in Bradford escaped with only minor injuries after a commercial truck's wheel separated, causing the vehicle to roll over and crash.
-
Pet dies in massive Springwater house fire that displaced family of four
A family of four escaped their home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.
-
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
Calgary
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
Winnipeg
-
Calls grow for Winnipeg police to search landfill for victims of alleged serial killer
Calls are growing louder for Winnipeg police to reconsider a decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
-
New rules, more thorough record-keeping could help find more murder victims, NDP says
Tighter rules and more thorough record keeping could help prevent cases where human remains are lost in landfills and murder victims' families are left dealing with an added layer of grief, Manitoba's Opposition NDP said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.
-
B.C. health authority fined $355K for insufficient response to care home violence
Repeated failures to properly address violent incidents at a long-term care home in Fort St. John, B.C., have resulted in a $355,244 fine against the local health authority.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Alberta government invokes debate time limit as sovereignty bill heads towards the finish line
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty bill galloped toward the finish line Wednesday, with the government using debate time limits to rebut what it called Opposition delay tactics.
-
'More chaos': Both of Alberta's deputy chief medical officers of health resigning
A pair of public health physicians who assist Alberta's new chief medical officer of health (CMOH) have turned in their notice in the latest shakeup to the province's health system.