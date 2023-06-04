Police release images of suspects wanted in serious assault in Toronto's Entertainment District

Police say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with a serious assault in the city’s Entertainment District this weekend.

Investigators say two men seriously assaulted another person in the area of King Street West and Blue Jays Way at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Both men fled the scene, heading south, according to police.

The first suspect has been described by investigators as six-feet, one-inch tall, and is about 170 pounds. Police say he has short, brown hair, and was wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants, a black cross-body bag, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is believed to be six-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has short brown hair with a goatee. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue ripped skinny jeans, and was also carrying a black cross-body bag.

Police have now released images of the suspects.

“They are considered to be violent. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Sunday.