Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times in downtown Toronto on Friday.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Yonge and Elm streets after an altercation broke out between two men.

At some point during the altercation, police said a man was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a white male standing at about six-feet-tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket with fur on the hood, blue jeans with rips on the left leg, a black baseball hat with a flat white rim and white logo, and black shoes.

“The male is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators released security camera images of the suspect in hopes that someone will be able to help identify him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.