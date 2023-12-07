Police release image of suspects wanted in Yorkdale Cartier store smash-and-grab
Toronto police have released images of three of the four suspects allegedly responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end jewelry store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre earlier this week.
The hold-up happened on Tuesday evening at the Cartier store, which is located at the south end of the mall near the Holt Renfrew department store.
Police said they were called to the scene near Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road at 8:44 p.m.
According to investigators, four males wearing masks attended a jewelry store at the mall. They said that three of the suspects entered the store, while the fourth stayed back as a lookout near the door.
One suspect then allegedly took out a can of pepper spray and discharged it in the store, while the other two then started smashing glass display cases with hammers.
Police said the suspects took a “large quantity” of jewelry before leaving the store.
Images of three of the four suspects allegedly responsible for a smash-and-grab robbery at the Cartier jewelry store at Yorkdale Mall on Dec. 5. (TPS photos)
All four males fled the scene in dark-coloured sedan. Police have also released surveillance images showing that vehicle.
Images of a dark-coloured sedan allegedly used by four suspects to flee a smash-and-grab robbery at the Cartier Yorkale store on Dec.5. (TPS photos)
No injuries were reported, and the value of the stolen items was not immediately known.
Police say the suspects should be “considered armed and dangerous” and are advising people to not approach them but instead call 911 immediately.
-With files from CTV News Toronto's Alex Arsenych.
